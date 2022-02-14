LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

The redshirt-sophomore posted a double-double at Texas with 18 points and 11 rebounds and stepped up big in Saturday’s win over Oklahoma with 22 points and nine rebounds.

It’s the second time Wilson has won the award in his career. He was also named Big 12 Player of the Week almost exactly one year ago, on Feb. 15, 2021. He shot 63.6% percent from the field in two games last week.

Wilson is averaging over 15 points and eight rebounds in the Jayhawk’s last nine contests. He ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding with 7.1 boards per game.

This is the fifth time this season a KU player has been given the weekly honor. Ochai Agbaji has received the award three times and Christian Braun was given the honor in December.

Kansas plays Oklahoma State in Allen Fieldhouse Monday night.