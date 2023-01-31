LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is earning national attention.

Wilson, a redshirt junior, is now on the Top 20 watch list for the Wooden Award. The Wooden Award is given out annually to the ‘Outstanding collegiate basketball Player of the Year.’

Wilson is averaging 21.4 points per game, a mark that places him 11th in the country. He also leads the conference with eight double-doubles.

Wilson’s 113 points in the Jayhawks’ last four games are the most in a four-game span by any Jayhawk in the Bill Self era. Wilson ranks 41st on the KU men’s basketball all-time scoring list with 1,201 points.

Kansas plays in-state rival K-State on Tuesday.