LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson could soon be named National Player of the Year.

Wilson was named one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award for men’s player of the year. Wilson also makes the Wooden Award All-American Team.

If Wilson wins the national award, he’ll be the third Jayhawk to win the Wooden. Frank Mason won the award in 2017, Danny Manning received the honor in 1988.

Wilson averaged 20.1 points per game for KU in the 2022-23 season.