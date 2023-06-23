WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KU’s Jalen Wilson was selected by Brooklyn Nets in NBA Draft held at Barclays Center on Thursday. He was the 51st selection.

“Jalen didn’t get drafted where he hoped he would but the bottom line is it’s all about fits at that point, once you get into the second round,” said Kansas coach Bill Self. “I know his representation feels like it’s a really good fit and Brooklyn was very excited to get him. I’m happy with that and feel like he will have a heck of a chance to be a part of their roster.”

Wilson, the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year, was Kansas’ 32nd all-time Consensus All-America First Team honoree following the 2022-23 season. The unanimous 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection, Wilson led the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, rebounds at 8.3 and double-doubles with 12. The Denton, Texas, forward posted three 30-point performances and had 22 games of 20 or more points scored this season, including each of his last seven contests. Wilson is the seventh player in Big 12 history to lead the league in scoring and rebounding in the same season, including the fourth Jayhawk to earn the distinction.