WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Basketball fans packed into restaurants in Wichita Saturday to see their teams square off.

Wichita State University alumni held their watch party near campus, while Kansas University fans enjoyed a new Wichita restaurant, which brings back memories of their time in Lawrence.

WSU fans were hopeful for a big upset. The last time the two teams squared off, the Shockers beat the Jayhawks, 78-65 in the 2nd round of the ‘Big Dance.’

“We were there when they won last time. Hopefully, we can do that today, Go Shocks,” said Susan Addington, a WSU alumni and season ticket holder.

Many alumni and season ticket holders packed into Social Tap near WSU’s campus. One season ticket holder says he sticks with the team regardless of their record.

“We’ve had up years and down years, you know, and I saw Greg Marshall last night or night before last, and visited him and his wife, and told him we still miss him at WSU,” said Bob Baldauf.

For KU fans, it was a day to celebrate the opening of a familiar restaurant, Quintons. The spot opened on North Rock Road in Wichita in early December. It was a staple in Lawrence for nearly 30 years.

One KU graduate says this is the first time he was able to have a bread bowl from Quintons in almost 10 years.

It gives KU alumni a place to watch their team from Wichita.

“Quintons was the place to be, and so having the Quintons back in Wichita, it’s really special, it provides a place with a lot of memories,” said KU Alumni Chris Pumpelly.

For many fans, like Pumpelly’s friend Jon Rupp, it was a good day to come together over good food and basketball.

“Get some revenge here today, but I think at the end of the day, I like seeing all the teams in Kansas have success,” said KU Law School Graduate Jon Rupp.

At the end of the day, the Jayhawks got the 86-67 win, but fans on both sides were happy to see their teams square off again.