NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawks have arrived in New Orleans for their Final Four matchup against Villanova on Saturday, and the fans are also starting to pour into the Big Easy.

Many fans spent time on Bourbon St., and KSN’s Alec Ausmus caught up with them to see how they were feeling ahead of the game.

“I tell everybody that the basketball games are only part of it,” Chad Onek, a fan from El Dorado, said. “The stuff that you get to do out here is what it’s about.”

Another fan from El Dorado, Cammy Onek, is more focused on the game.

“It’s going to be a close one, but we’re going to do it. Like I said, we’re going to beat Duke in the championship and give Coach K. his last loss,” she said.

Fans still have all of Friday to absorb New Orleans but come Saturday, it’s game day, and their attention turns to playing Villanova in the Superdome.