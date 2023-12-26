PHOENIX (KSNW) – Win or lose in the latest bowl game for the University of Kansas Jayhawks, Jerry and Karen Casey are proud to be at the game.
“We are enjoying this ride. Just like today, we have never visited Arizona,” said Karen. “And here we are on a beautiful 63-degree day.”
Jerry and Karen’s son, Jared Casey, is playing in his second bowl game in two years. He started as a walk-on for the team.
“Walked on at KU, a preferred walk-on position,” said Jerry. “Just doing his daily reps, doing the best he can to be ready.”
Jerry and Karen still point to their son catching the game-winning points against Texas in a game in 2021 that led to Jared and the Jayhawk football team building momentum.
“You could just sense that, and just riding that wave of emotion has just helped Jared and the team, I think,” said Jerry. “You’ve got to give credit. These guys just hung in there and hung in there, and it’s just fantastic what they and the coaches have done.”
Win or lose in the latest bowl game. The Casey’s say they do not miss a game. They drove to Phoenix for the latest Jayhawk football game. Their van now has more than 300,000 miles logged and has taken them all over to see their son.
“I guess we go places, and people recognize us,” said Jerry. “We have met so many nice people from all over.”
Jared walked on to the KU squad after coming from the tiny school of Plainville in western Kansas.
“Oh, we look forward to every weekend like, ‘Oh, where are we going to go this weekend?'” said Karen. “So, it’s been a wonderful ride. Just, yeah. And our community backs us so much. So, thank you, Plainville, Kansas.”