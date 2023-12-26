PHOENIX (KSNW) – Win or lose in the latest bowl game for the University of Kansas Jayhawks, Jerry and Karen Casey are proud to be at the game.

“We are enjoying this ride. Just like today, we have never visited Arizona,” said Karen. “And here we are on a beautiful 63-degree day.”

Jared Casey (Courtesy: Jerry Casey)

Jerry and Karen’s son, Jared Casey, is playing in his second bowl game in two years. He started as a walk-on for the team.

“Walked on at KU, a preferred walk-on position,” said Jerry. “Just doing his daily reps, doing the best he can to be ready.”

Jerry and Karen still point to their son catching the game-winning points against Texas in a game in 2021 that led to Jared and the Jayhawk football team building momentum.

“You could just sense that, and just riding that wave of emotion has just helped Jared and the team, I think,” said Jerry. “You’ve got to give credit. These guys just hung in there and hung in there, and it’s just fantastic what they and the coaches have done.”

Win or lose in the latest bowl game. The Casey’s say they do not miss a game. They drove to Phoenix for the latest Jayhawk football game. Their van now has more than 300,000 miles logged and has taken them all over to see their son.

“I guess we go places, and people recognize us,” said Jerry. “We have met so many nice people from all over.”

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) and tight end Jared Casey (47) celebrate after Neal scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 38-33. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas tight end Jared Casey (47) left, is congratulated by teammate tight end Mason Fairchild (89) following his scoring a two-yard overtime touchdown during the second half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Arkansas won in three overtimes, 55-53. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kansas tight end Jared Casey celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas fullback Jared Casey (47) catches a touchdown pass in front of TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 31-28. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Kansas tight end Jared Casey (47) is tackled in the end zone by Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas tight end Jared Casey (47) lunges for a 2-yard touchdown reception against Arkansas in overtime during the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Arkansas won in three overtimes, 55-53. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kansas fullback Jared Casey (47) catches a pass for a touchdown against West Virginia’s Scottie Young (19) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas tight end Jared Casey (47) is chased down by BYU defenders Ethan Slade (26) and Tanner Wall (28)during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Jared walked on to the KU squad after coming from the tiny school of Plainville in western Kansas.

“Oh, we look forward to every weekend like, ‘Oh, where are we going to go this weekend?'” said Karen. “So, it’s been a wonderful ride. Just, yeah. And our community backs us so much. So, thank you, Plainville, Kansas.”