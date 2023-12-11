LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A spot is opening up in the wide receiver room ahead of the University of Kansas football’s bowl game against UNLV.

Redshirt sophomore Tanaka Scott has entered the transfer portal, On3 repored on Monday.

Scott was picked by many as a breakout receiver in 2023 after hauling in a few big receptions as a redshirt freshman in 2022, including a 52-yard catch against TCU.

In 2023, however, Scott recorded just three catches for 31 yards in nine games played.

Scott is the second Jayhawk to enter the transfer portal, after redshirt sophomore tight end Will Huggins entered a week ago.