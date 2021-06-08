Jayhawks announce the 2021-22 men’s basketball non-conference schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, Kansas men’s basketball announced the 2021-22 non-conference schedule. It features a renewal of a long-time rivalry against Mizzou.

The non-conference portion of the schedule starts with the Champions Classic held at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, with the Jayhawks facing off against Michigan State.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, Kansas will face off against Missouri, renewing an old Border Showdown rivalry. The Jayhawks last played Mizzou in March of 2017.

The non-conference schedule is also highlighted by UTEP at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

2021-22 Kansas Men’s Basketball Non-conference Schedule

Day, Date – Opponent

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – EMPORIA STATE (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, New York, N.Y.)

Friday, Nov. 12 – TARLETON STATE

Thursday, Nov. 18 – STONY BROOK

Thursday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Friday, Nov. 26 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Sunday, Nov. 28 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Thursday, Dec. 2 – at St. John’s (Big East – Big 12 Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 7 – UTEP (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Saturday, Dec. 11 – MISSOURI

Saturday, Dec. 18 – STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – at Colorado

Wednesday, Dec. 29 – HARVARD

Saturday, Jan. 1 – Big 12 play begins

March 9-12 – Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

One game TBD – SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Home games in ALL CAPS

ESPN Events Invitational field – Kansas, Alabama, Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Miami, North Texas

Kansas will close out the calendar year when it hosts Harvard on Dec. 29. An SEC/Big 12 Challenge game is expected to be played in January.

Kansas is coming off a 21-9 season in which it finished second in the Big 12 with a 12-6 record. KU also advanced to its NCAA-record 31st-consecutive NCAA Tournament, a streak that started in 1990.

Fans can secure season tickets today for all 17 home games, including contests against defending NCAA National Champion Baylor and the rest of the tough Big 12 Conference, as well as Missouri and UTEP. Tickets are available for as low as $500 by clicking here or visiting kuathletics.com. To order season tickets, fans must be active members of the Williams Education Fund, which can be done for as little as $100. More information is available by calling 785-864-3141.