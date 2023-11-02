LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball got its first win under its belt Wednesday, technically.

The Jayhawks beat Fort Hays State 73-55 in an exhibition game.

The game started how fans may have expected. Hunter Dickinson slammed down a two-handed dunk 12 seconds into the game, laying the foundation for a 6-0 run. Fort Hays soon made it a 6-4 game, but that was as close as it got. KU steadily built on its lead behind Kevin McCullar’s 21 points. Thirteen of them came in the first half when the Jayhawks held a 20-point lead at halftime.

KU shot 52% in the first half and 20% from 3-point range. That went down in the second half. KU shot 39.3% in the second half, 22.2% from 3.

Hunter Dickinson finished with 17 points, and KJ Adams had 14.