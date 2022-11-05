LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean, who stepped into the starting role after Jalon Daniels went down with injury against TCU, was overcome with emotion following a 37-16 beatdown of Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Jayhawks win clinched the program’s first bowl appearance since 2008, when they beat Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.

Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards, leading Kansas past No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16 on Saturday.

Kansas’ ground game led the way with 351 yards as a team with Neal setting career highs in both rushing and receiving yards against the Cowboys (6-3, 3-3).

Bean was efficient in the air, too. He went 18-for-23 passing for 203 yards with two touchdowns while rushing for a 72-yard touchdown.

Neal and Bean combined for 237 yards on the ground in the first half with two touchdowns. Bean gained 93 yards on four carries while Neal had six catches.

Kansas benefited from Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders not playing, with freshman Garrett Rangel throwing interceptions on the Cowboys’ first two drives. Rangel went 27 of 40 for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryan Green had nine catches for 105 yards for Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State had four turnovers, which resulted in 14 points for Kansas.

The Cowboys scored a touchdown with 10 minutes left in the second quarter, their first points in 83 game minutes spanning over their last three. It was an 8-yard touchdown pass by Rangel to Stephon Johnson.