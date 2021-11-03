Jayhawks cruise by Emporia State in final exhibition game, 86-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — With the first regular-season game of the year now less than one week away, the Kansas Jayhawks hosted the Emporia State Hornets in Allen Fieldhouse for their final exhibition game.

Emporia State kept the game close for most of the first half, but the explosiveness and athleticism of the Jayhawks eventually took over, winning the game 86-60.

The Jayhawks had four different players finish in double figures, with Christian Braun (10), Ochai Agbaji (17), David McCormack (16), and newcomer Remy Martin (15) scoring seemingly at will.

Perhaps the prettiest sight to see was the play of Remy Martin, who came to Lawrence after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft. He started the game on fire, going 4-4 for nine points, and would finish the game shooting 70% (7-10) from the field. He tacked on four assists and two rebounds as well.

Emporia State seemed to be able to pace Kansas for the first 12 minutes of the game, finding themselves only down 10 with seven and a half minutes to go. But only four short minutes later, the Jayhawks would go on a 9-2 run to bring that lead to 17.

At the half, the game was well out of reach with a score of 51-25. Things didn’t get better for Emporia State, as they found themselves down 33 midway through the second half.

The Jayhawks would finish with 10 different scorers in the game, with Chris Teahan and Cam Martin being the only two Jayhawks to stay out of the scoring column. Jalen Wilson was suspended from the game due to an arrest earlier this week.

From here, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to New York City for the State Farm Champions Classic. They are scheduled to play Michigan State on Nov. 9 from Madison Square Garden.