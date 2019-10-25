Jayhawks Defeat Fort Hays State in Exhibition Play

AMES, IA – JANUARY 5: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks coaches from the bench in the second half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum on January 5, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 77-60 over the Kansas Jayhawks. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) – Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji netted a game-high 21 points, as the Kansas basketball team defeated Fort Hays State, 86-56, Thursday night inside historic Allen Fieldhouse.

The Kansas backcourt duo of Agbaji and junior guard Marcus Garrett combined for 36 points, including Garrett’s 15 points, 12 of which came from downtown. Agbaji shot 53.3 percent from the field (8-of-15) and 33.3 percent (3-of-9) from beyond the arc, while Garrett shot 50 percent (5-of-10) from the field and 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from three. The Kansas lead opened up in the second half by outscoring the Tigers, 51-30, shooting 47.5 (19-of-40) in the half.

Freshman forward David McCormack and junior center Udoka Azubuike led the Kansas effort on the boards with both players grabbing eight rebounds. McCormack grabbed six offensive rebounds throughout the game, while Garrett led the team with five assists.

As a team, Kansas shot 45.2 percent (33-of-73) from the field and 33.3 percent (11-of-33) from beyond the arc. Kansas forced the Tigers into 15 turnovers, while only turning over the ball seven times. Fort Hays State shot 35.1 percent (19-of-54) on the game, and were led by Jared Viztum’s team-high 12 points.

Following Thursday’s effort, the Jayhawks will return home for their final exhibition of the season, as Kansas takes Pittsburg State on Thursday, Oct. 31 inside Allen Field Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the game airing on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.