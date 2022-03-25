CHICAGO, Ill. (KSNW) — Since Bill Self has been roaming the Kansas Jayhawks sidelines in 2003, he has advanced his team every year to the NCAA Tournament. Of those seasons, eight times he has advanced his team to the Elite 8 or better.

On Friday, he was able to do it once again, as the Jayhawks defeated the Providence Friars, 66-61.

Remy Martin was the leading scorer for the Jayhawks, finishing with 23 points. Jalen Wilson was the only other Jayhawk to finish in double figures with 16.

As a team, the Jayhawks shot 39.3% from the field and an abysmal 13.3% from beyond the arc. Where they won the game, however, was on the defensive end.

They held the Friars to equally-poor numbers, shooting just 33% from the field and 18% from three.

On the glass, the Jayhawks took care of business, outrebounding Providence 44-38.

Providence hung around for most of the first half, with their defense stifling any kind of scoring rhythm the Jayhawks tried to get into.

It was a low-scoring affair for most of the first half, with the Jayhawks holding a 26-17 lead as the teams headed into the locker room. The Jayhawks had shot just 34% from the field and a shockingly-low 16% from three.

As the second half progressed, however, Kansas continued to increase their lead despite the defense of the Friars. They attacked the rim more and stayed away from outside shooting, which put guys like Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson on the free-throw line.

Still, Providence would not go away. Strong play from Providence’s Al Durham, who finished with 19 points, willed the team back to contention, and though the Jayhawks had pushed their lead all the way to 12 points, with around six minutes to go, took a 48-47 lead.

The Jayhawks would not let that lead grow, and a 7-0 run by the Jayhawks gave them a 54-48 lead.

From there, the Friars would work to cut the lead down, but timely misses led to the Jayhawks taking home the victory and advancing to their first Elite Eight since the 2017-2018 season.

Up next, the Jayhawks will play the winner of the Iowa State-Miami game on Sunday. Tipoff time is to be determined.