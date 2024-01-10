WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker, who declared for the NFL Draft, is getting another opportunity to show his stuff to NFL scouts.

Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday Booker accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The senior bowl gives draft-eligible athletes the opportunity to work out and play in a scrimmage in front of scouts, executives and coaches in hopes of boosting their draft stock.

A transfer from Minnesota, Booker became a mainstay on the Jayhawks defensive line in 2023. Even though he only started one game, he played in 12 total. He finished with 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

Pro Football Focus, which grades players based on their production on each snap played, ranked him the No. 52 defensive end in the nation, with a total defensive grade of 82.6.

Booker was named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for the 2023 season and was also an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the league’s coaches.