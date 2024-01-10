WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One day after No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Houston both lost, No. 3 Kansas dropped its first conference game of the year on the road against Central Florida.

The Jayhawks led at one point by 16 points, but the Golden Knights mounted a furious comeback, led by Jaylin Seller’s 18 points and Darius Johnson’s 17.

Kevin McCullar Jr. led the scoring for the Jayhawks with 16 points. Hunter Dickinson (12) and KJ Adams Jr. (10) joined him in double-figure scoring.

As a team, the Jayhawks shot 51.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Turnovers plagued both teams, as Kansas committed 15 and UCF committed 13. Kansas actually won the rebound battle, 31-28, but the Golden Knights took advantage of the Jayhawks’ turnovers, scoring 18 points off them.

The loss drops KU to 13-2 on the young season. Up next, the Jayhawks will head home and prepare for Oklahoma on Saturday. That game will tip off at 1 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.