Jayhawks’ Enaruna entering transfer portal

AMES, IA – FEBRUARY 13: Tristan Enaruna #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks takes a shot as Tre Jackson #3 of the Iowa State Cyclones defends in the first half of play at Hilton Coliseum on February 13, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas sophomore Tristan Enaruna is entering the transfer portal.

“Tristan and I met this morning and he informed us that he will be entering the transfer portal,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “Obviously, this was a difficult finish for Tristan this year with the COVID situation and not being able to finish the season with the team. He represented himself, his teammates, our program and our university with first-class daily and he will be missed. His best ball is ahead of him and we all support his decision and wish him well.”

Enaruna averaged 2.8 points per game with 1.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks.