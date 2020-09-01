Jayhawks home opener to be nationally televised

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Kansas’ Pooka Williams Jr. (1) runs for a touchdown against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. With some returning talent on both sides of the ball and continuity among his staff, Kansas coach Les Miles is confident that more progress will be made this season. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas football team will play its season opener on national television. September 12th’s game against Coastal Carolina will be a late 9 p.m. start, so the game can be seen nationally on FS1.

“While we are not able to have fans in attendance for this game due to the pandemic, the next highest priority was getting our student-athletes on national television,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We have players from all across the country on our football team and playing on FS1 in the 9 p.m. time slot will provide their families and KU football fans the opportunity to watch. While it may be a later kickoff than we are accustomed to, Coach Miles and the team are excited to play in front of a national audience to start the season.”

