DAYTON, Ohio. (KSNW) — The first round of the NCAA Tournament has started, and the Jayhawks got a glimpse of the team they would be seeing on Thursday night.

Texas Southern, who finished the season 19-12, defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 on Tuesday night, will take the court in the Round of 64 against the Jayhawks. They enter the game as the 16 seed, while Kansas is set as a 1 seed.

The Jayhawks will need to key in on Bryson Etienne for Texas Southern, who finished the game with 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Texas Southern is not like other low-major teams in the tournament, in that they won’t shoot you out of the gym from three. They attempted just 13 shots from deep in the play-in game, connecting on four of them.

They will, however, take the ball inside as much as possible to draw contact and get to the free-throw line. The Jayhawks will need to maintain a strong presence down low, or they could find themselves being outrebounded.

Texas Southern qualified for the NCAA Tournament by defeating Alcorn State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament by a score of 87-62.

Kansas arrived in Fort Worth, Texas this evening in preparation for the game. Only once in the history of the NCAA Tournament has a 16-seeded team beaten a 1 seed. That was in 2018, when Virginia fell to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, by a score of 74-54.

Tipoff is scheduled for around 9 p.m. on Thursday, though with large tournaments, the game can start later than anticipated. It will air