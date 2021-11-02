Jayhawks’ Jalen Wilson suspended after arrest on suspicion of DUI

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 64-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawks will be without one of their star players for the start of the 2021-2022 basketball season.

Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8 forward from Denton, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Oct. 31 in Lawrence.

Jayhawks Head Coach Bill Self said during the basketball team’s media day Tuesday that Wilson would be suspended from the team’s final exhibition game versus Emporia State, as well as the first three games of the regular season against Michigan State, Tarleton State, and Stony Brook.

Self also said that Wilson will be serving community service hours as well.

In a statement issued via his Twitter account, Wilson apologized and took responsibility for his actions, saying, “I know it wouldn’t be fair for me to ask for forgiveness right now, so instead I plan to show you the true man I am.”

Wilson returned to the Jayhawks program after withdrawing his name in the 2021 NBA Draft in July. Last season, he appeared in 29 games, averaging 11.8 points and 8 rebounds per game.

The Jayhawks open their season from Madison Square Garden on Nov. 9 against Michigan State.