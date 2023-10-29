LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – After a thrilling 38-33 win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Kansas Jayhawks returned to the USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday, joining the poll at No. 23 in the national rankings.

It marks the third time this season Kansas has been ranked in the coaches poll. The Jayhawks were slotted in at No. 24 following a 4-0 start to the season and then were ranked No. 24 for a second time following a win over UCF on Oct. 7.

The Jayhawks are 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in Big 12 Conference play following the win over the Sooners. The 6-2 start for the Jayhawks is their best over the first eight games of a season since 2007. The win marked the program’s first over a Top 10 opponent since the 2008 Orange Bowl versus No. 5 Virginia Tech.

The Jayhawks will take their new ranking on the road this week to Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Jack Trice Stadium. Game time is set for 6 p.m., on ESPN. The Cyclones improved to 5-3 on the season on Saturday with a 30-18 win at Baylor.