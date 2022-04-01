NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks will play its 16th Final Four in school history on Saturday against Villanova.

The Jayhawks have been heating up all postseason long. The team is currently on a nine-game winning streak. They beat Miami by 26 points to reach the Final Four.

Coach Bill Self said he likes the overall experience the group has but when talking to the players, they remember losing in the second round last year. The loss has helped fuel their postseason run.

“Last year, it sucked getting out in the second round. Obviously, we watched other teams make their runs that year and paid more attention than we did the following years, but we knew what it took. We knew it took game by game. Focusing in on each game and not taking anything for gratitude,” said Ochai Agbaji, senior guard.

“We knew what we had to do to come out and be successful. I think Och said in the locker room after that loss, remember this feeling. Use that to fuel you going forward for this next year for the guys coming back. I think we can say we did that,” said Mitch Lightfoot, senior guard.

Kansas has had five different players score at least 22 points in a game over this last season. Agbaji headlines those stats.

Other teammates say the variety makes them special and there is no shortage of confidence when they get going.

“We heard the outside noise and talk that there needed to be changes to the team, but we all believe in ourselves and we believe in each other. We are all confident in our abilities. We probably aren’t the most talented group that he’s had, but we are confident, and I think that takes us a long way,” said Christian Braun, junior guard.

The Jayhawks most recently appeared in the Final Four in 2018, where Kansas lost to Villanova, 95-79 in San Antonio.

The contest between the Jayhawks and the Villanova Wildcats will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two schools. Villanova holds the advantage at 5-4.