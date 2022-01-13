Jayhawks reschedule postponed game with TCU

A detail of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawks’ game against Texas Christian University (TCU) that was previously postponed due to COVID has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 3.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 1, is scheduled to a tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.

TCU currently sits at 11-2 on the season after a come-from-behind win against Kansas State University on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks, on the other hand, are currently 13-2 and tied for first in the conference, after a wild finish against Iowa State University in which the Jayhawks won 62-61 on a game-winning layup by Dajuan Harris.

The Jayhawks’ next game is against the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday, Jan. 15, from Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.