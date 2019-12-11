No. 2 Kansas rides hot start to 95-68 win over UW-Milwaukee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Devon Dotson had 22 points along with nine assists to help No. 2 Kansas to an easy 95-68 win over Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
Ochai Agbaji also had 22 points while Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who ran their home win streak to 26 games.
They used a 40-12 run to start the game and basically put it away. Darius Roy led the Panthers with 25 points while leading scorer Te’Jon Lucas was held to just 11.
