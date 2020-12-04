Jayhawks top Ichabods in home opener, 89-54

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) — The No. 7/5 Kansas Jayhawks won its 48-consecutive home opener, led by four scorers in double-figures, defeating Washburn, 89-54, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday.

The four Jayhawks in double-figures included junior David McCormack, who led the team with 17 points on 7-of-8 from the field. McCormack was joined by junior Ochai Agbaji (16 pts.), redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson (13 pts.) and Bryce Thompson (11 pts.).

The Jayhawks took the lead from the opening tip and never looked back, outscoring Washburn 49-32 in the opening half, before extending their lead to as many as 39 points in the final minutes of play.

The win marked the 48th-straight win in home openers for the Jayhawks, dating back to the beginning of the 1973-74 season. In addition, its Kansas’ 14th-straight win over Washburn, bringing the series to 39-3 in favor of KU.

STAT OF THE GAME

48 – Thursday’s victory over Washburn marked Kansas’ 48-straight win in season-openers, dating back to the beginning of the 1973-74 season under head coach Ted Owens. It was also Kansas ninth-straight win in Allen Fieldhouse, as the Jayhawks get underway on a five-game home stand.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return home to host North Dakota State on Saturday, December 5 inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be Kansas second of five-straight home games.