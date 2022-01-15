Jayhawks use strong second half to finish off West Virginia, 85-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Jalen Wilson scored 23, Ochai Agbaji added 20 of his own, and the Kansas Jayhawks continued their winning ways with a blowout of West Virginia, 85-59.
The Jayhawks, who were only up by two at halftime, erupted for 52 points in the second half, the most points scored in a half in conference play this season.
The team enjoyed hot shooting with 51.4% from the field, and 38.1% from beyond the arc. They held the Mountaineers to just 27%.
A big part of the inside game was the play of David McCormack, who finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and bringing down 15 rebounds. He would add three assists to his stat line as well, with only two turnovers in the game.
As a team, the Jayhawks outrebounded the Mountaineers 47-38, and forced 12 turnovers, while committing 13 of their own. Ball movement and man movement was not a problem, however, as Kansas finished the game with 23 assists.
After a tough loss just one week ago at the hands of Texas Tech, the Jayhawks are still perfectly in control of the Big 12. They sit at 14-2 overall, and 3-1 in conference play, which is good for first place in the Big 12 after a two-game skid by previously unbeaten Baylor.
Up next, the Jayhawks will head to Norman on Tuesday, Jan. 18 where they are set to play the Oklahoma Sooners, who are 12-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference. That game is set to tip-off at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN.