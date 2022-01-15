Jayhawks use strong second half to finish off West Virginia, 85-59

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) lays the ball up against Kansas forward David McCormack (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Jalen Wilson scored 23, Ochai Agbaji added 20 of his own, and the Kansas Jayhawks continued their winning ways with a blowout of West Virginia, 85-59.

The Jayhawks, who were only up by two at halftime, erupted for 52 points in the second half, the most points scored in a half in conference play this season.

The team enjoyed hot shooting with 51.4% from the field, and 38.1% from beyond the arc. They held the Mountaineers to just 27%.

A big part of the inside game was the play of David McCormack, who finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and bringing down 15 rebounds. He would add three assists to his stat line as well, with only two turnovers in the game.

As a team, the Jayhawks outrebounded the Mountaineers 47-38, and forced 12 turnovers, while committing 13 of their own. Ball movement and man movement was not a problem, however, as Kansas finished the game with 23 assists.

After a tough loss just one week ago at the hands of Texas Tech, the Jayhawks are still perfectly in control of the Big 12. They sit at 14-2 overall, and 3-1 in conference play, which is good for first place in the Big 12 after a two-game skid by previously unbeaten Baylor.

Up next, the Jayhawks will head to Norman on Tuesday, Jan. 18 where they are set to play the Oklahoma Sooners, who are 12-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference. That game is set to tip-off at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN.