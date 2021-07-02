Jayhawks’ Wilson exits draft, returns for sophomore season

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 64-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson withdrew from the NBA draft on Friday and announced he would return to Kansas for his sophomore season, providing more experience on the wing for a rebuilt team that should begin among the top five in the nation.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Wilson averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds last season, helping the Jayhawks reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is still awaiting decisions from Ochai Agbaji, who declared for the draft after his junior season, and Remy Martin, who intends to transfer from Arizona State should he withdraw from the draft.