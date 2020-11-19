SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Utah Jazz selected Kansas center Udoka Azubuike with the No. 27 pick of the NBA draft. Azubuike gives Utah a rim protector and interior defender who can be a backup center to spell Rudy Gobert.
He is also an accurate shooter around the basket. During his four-year career with the Jayhawks, Azubuike set an NCAA record with a .749 career field goal percentage.
He averaged 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 87 career games at Kansas.
LATEST POSTS:
- Hutchinson woman shares hospital experience after being turned away due to COVID-19 surge
- Veteran Salute: Hauling jet fuel, while being shot at
- Jazz select former KU center Udoka Azubuike with 27th pick in NBA draft
- Bobby Brown Jr. has died at 28, reports say
- Biden hopeful he can secure additional COVID-19 relief when he takes office