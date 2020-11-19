Jazz select former KU center Udoka Azubuike with 27th pick in NBA draft

Center Udoka Azubuike of the Kansas Jayhawks

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Utah Jazz selected Kansas center Udoka Azubuike with the No. 27 pick of the NBA draft. Azubuike gives Utah a rim protector and interior defender who can be a backup center to spell Rudy Gobert.

He is also an accurate shooter around the basket. During his four-year career with the Jayhawks, Azubuike set an NCAA record with a .749 career field goal percentage.

He averaged 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 87 career games at Kansas.

