Kansas AD gives Miles vote of support after winless season

Kansas coach Les Miles yells out to the team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Les Miles has received a vote of confidence from athletic director Jeff Long.

The Jayhawks just finished their second winless season since the 1950s. Long says it was disappointing, but building a program takes time.

He says some of the problems were related to the pandemic.

Miles went 3-9 his first season before the step back this year.

Miles will be heading into the third year of a five-year deal that pays him $2,775,000 annually.