Kansas AD gives Miles vote of support after winless season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Les Miles has received a vote of confidence from athletic director Jeff Long.
The Jayhawks just finished their second winless season since the 1950s. Long says it was disappointing, but building a program takes time.
He says some of the problems were related to the pandemic.
Miles went 3-9 his first season before the step back this year.
Miles will be heading into the third year of a five-year deal that pays him $2,775,000 annually.
