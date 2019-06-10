Kansas adds Iowa guard Moss as graduate transfer

Iowa’s Isaiah Moss (4) drives against Illinois’s Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas added Iowa sharpshooter Isaiah Moss as a graduate transfer on Monday, strengthening its backcourt and providing a 3-point threat that the Jayhawks had been lacking on their roster.

Moss was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, averaging 9.2 points last season. He was second on the team in steals and fourth in assists while hitting 42.1% of his 3-pointers.

That mark from beyond the arc was the sixth best by an Iowa junior in school history.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self says the NCAA’s recent decision to move the 3-point line back beginning next season made it crucial to add another deep threat. Self anticipates Moss will still shoot between 40 and 45%.

Moss joins a trio of newcomers in combo guards Isaac McBride and Christian Braun and swingman Tristan Enaruna. Those three will be freshmen this fall.