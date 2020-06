Kansas head coach David Beaty discusses a call with a referee during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma St in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. Oklahoma State defeated Kansas 58-10. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas announced late Friday it had reached a settlement with former football coach David Beaty, who had filed a lawsuit against the school alleging athletic department officials were trying to circumvent terms of his contract.

The school agreed to pay $2.55 million to end all litigation and disputes.