LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s head basketball coach Bill Self made his first public comments Wednesday morning following a health scare last month.

During a news conference at Allen Fieldhouse Self said that while basketball is life, it’s not life if he isn’t healthy.

Self says he is clear to travel and doesn’t not currently have any health restrictions.

Self went to an emergency room the night before the Jayhawks were scheduled to play in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City in March. He had a heart procedure and was said to be recovering well.

Self missed the Big 12 Tournament, with assistant coach Norm Roberts coaching the Jayhawks.

While Self traveled with his family to Des Moines for the NCAA Tournament, and attended practices, he was not on the bench during the games. Roberts coached the Jayhawks and handled media obligations.

In recorded interviews with the team’s radio network, Self said he felt better and stronger, but wasn’t at the point where he thought he could coach the game.