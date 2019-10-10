Breaking News
Kansas Basketball hosts annual media day

Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the start of the regular season less than a month away, the Kansas men’s basketball team hosted its annual media day Wednesday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse to discuss the highly-anticipated 2019-20 campaign.

KU student-athletes gathered for photos with local newspapers before writers and videographers interviewed the 15-man squad on the floor of Allen Fieldhouse.

Entering his 17th season at Kansas, head coach Bill Self then previewed the team and the 2019-20 season with the media in the Allen Fieldhouse Media Room.

Preseason top-5 in most publications, KU opens exhibition play when it meets the Fort Hays State Tigers on Thursday, Oct. 24 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

