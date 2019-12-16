Kansas becomes latest No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tar Heels fall out

Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
1  of  135
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center API Friendship Meals Belle Plaine Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta New Generation Learning Center Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Cheney - USD 268 Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Cowley County CC Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Faith Lutheran Preschool Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Krayola Korner Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Little River - USD 444 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rose Hill Senior Center Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Sterling - USD 376 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Central Community Preschool Wichita Children's Mercy Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Honey Tree Branches and Academy Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Joyful Noise Academy Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Meals and Wheels Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita People First Services Wichita Primrose School East and West Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool Wichita Young World Dance Studio

Kansas becomes latest No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tar Heels fall out

Jayhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bill Self

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

It is Kansas’ turn at No. 1 in the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, while another blueblood – North Carolina – is out for the first time in nearly six years.

The Jayhawks (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have been the other top-ranked teams so far in a year with no dominant team.

The Jayhawks, who received 47 of 65 first-place votes, haven’t lost since falling to Duke in the Champions Classic to open the season. That run has included winning the Maui Invitational and beating a then-ranked Colorado team, with all but the overtime win against Dayton for the Maui title coming by double-digit margins.

Kansas coach Bill Self said his team has “been pretty good and fairly consistent” since the Duke loss.

“I think we are getting better, but still, up until about January, rankings don’t really mean that much,” Self said last week of potentially rising to No. 1, “but it is worth a little bit more as we get toward conference play.”

North Carolina (6-4) had been ranked for 106 consecutive weeks dating to February 2014, including starting this year in the top 10 and peaking at No. 5 on Nov. 18.

The Tar Heels failed to crack 50 points in losses to both highly ranked Ohio State and Virginia, then lost Sunday to Wofford in Chapel Hill with star freshman point guard Cole Anthony and fellow starter Leaky Black out with injuries.

THE TOP TIER

Losses by four of last week’s top five teams led to a reshuffled top tier.

Gonzaga (11-1) jumped four spots to No. 2 and earned 15 first-place votes, followed by last week’s No. 1 Louisville falling to third after losing to Texas Tech. Duke rose three spots to fourth, followed by Ohio State falling two spots to No. 5 after a loss at Minnesota.

Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, reigning national champion Virginia and Baylor round out the top 10.

RISING

San Diego State (10-0) had the week’s biggest jump, rising five spots to No. 20. In all, 13 teams moved up from last week’s poll, most by one or two spots.

SLIDING

Michigan (8-3) had the biggest slide of the week, falling nine spots to No. 14 after losses to Illinois and in overtime to Oregon. The Wolverines were unranked to start the season but shot up to No. 4 after winning the Thanksgiving-week Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Six teams slid in this week’s poll overall.

STATUS QUO

Ninth-ranked Virginia and No. 12 Auburn, which met in last year’s Final Four, were the only teams to remain at the same position.

LONG WAIT

Penn State checked in at No. 23 for the program’s first poll appearance in more than two decades.

The Nittany Lions (9-2) hadn’t appeared in the AP poll since being ranked 18th in March 1996. Before that season, Penn State was last ranked in December 1954.

WELCOME

Joining Penn State as the week’s new additions were No. 22 Washington, No. 24 Texas Tech and No. 25 West Virginia, though the Huskies and Red Raiders were both ranked previously this year.

FAREWELL FOR NOW

North Carolina (No. 17), Seton Hall (No. 22), Xavier (No. 23) and Colorado (No. 24) fell out after being ranked last week.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big Ten led the way with five ranked teams, including current No. 15 and preseason No. 1 Michigan State. The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference each had four ranked teams, while the Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences each had three.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories