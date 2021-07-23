Kansas’ Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before a game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas coach Bill Self says he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Self, who is fully vaccinated, said in a statement Friday on the school’s Twitter account that he was “feeling pretty good right now.” He will isolate at his home in Lawrence.

Self was tested after feeling minor symptoms on Thursday as he was preparing to travel to watch recruits at various tournaments.

He said two tests confirmed that he has the virus. Self said he believes he would be feeling much worse if he had not been vaccinated, and encouraged people to get the vaccine.