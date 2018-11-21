Kansas closes out season with Senior Day against No. 11/11 Texas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 3: Pooka Williams Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks is tackled by linebacker Jake Hummel #35 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. [ + - ] Video

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU ATHLETICS) - Kansas football will conclude the 2018 season on Friday, Nov. 23 as the Jayhawks host No. 11/11 Texas for Senior Day. The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, with the television broadcast designated to FS1.



TRIPLE OPTION

Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr., has recorded touchdowns in three different ways: rushing, receiving and passing. He is one of 13 players in the FBS in 2018 to do so and is one of just three true freshman in Big 12 history to accomplish the fete.



BEND IT LIKE BENDER

Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender is moving up in the KU record books, despite only having two seasons in the Crimson and Blue. Bender currently ranks ninth on KU's all-time passing chart with 3,344 yards. Additionally, Bender currently ranks third in the Big 12 Conference single-season record books for interception percentage (0.8) and tied for eighth for touchdown-to-interception ratio (6.0) for his efforts in 2018. Bender has completed 165-of-286 passes for 12 touchdowns, while throwing just two interceptions.



GOING SOLO

A pair of Jayhawks are among the NCAA's active leaders on the defensive side of the ball as junior safety Mike Lee is the top current player in solo tackles per game (5.67) and senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr., ranks second among active players in total solo tackles (260) and third in solo tackles per game (5.42). Additionally, Dineen is the top active player among the Power 5 conferences in total tackles with 363 in his career.



POOKA MAGIC

--Pooka Williams' 312 yards of all-purpose yards against Oklahoma marked the highest all-purpose output in the Big 12 in 2018 and the sixth-most in an FBS game this year.

--Pooka Williams' 252 rushing yards at Oklahoma marked the highest rushing output in the Big 12 in 2018.

--Pooka Williams now has 1,022 rushing yards, marking the 15th 1,000 yard rushing season in KU history and the first since James Sims collected 1,110 yards on the ground in 2013.

--Pooka Williams 1,022 rushing yards ranks third on KU's freshman rushing records behind June Henley (1993/1,127 yards) and Kerwin Bell (1980/1,112 yards). KU legend Gale Sayers recorded 1,125 yards in his rookie season as a sophomore.

--Pooka Williams is the first freshman in the Big 12 with 600+ rushing yards and 200+ receiving yards since Corey Avery also did so for Kansas in 2014.

--Pooka Williams became the first true freshman in Big 12 history and just the third player in the FBS in 2018 to have a 100-yard rushing game and 100-yard receiving game to his credit as he collected a career-high 102 receiving yards on a career-best seven receptions, including two touchdowns, in the win over TCU.



DEFENSE DEFENSE

Junior defensive back Hasan Defense has made his presence felt since making the move to safety from cornerback, as he has had his hand in forcing four turnovers. Defense recorded two interceptions off of Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier of West Virginia (10.6.18) and then snagged another interception in KU's game at Texas Tech (10.20.18) and also picked up a fumble against the Red Raiders, nearly returning it for a touchdown. Behind the the stellar play of Defense, Kansas' defense continues to lead the Big 12 and ranks sixth in the FBS in turnovers gained with 25 on the season.