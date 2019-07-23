Kansas DL Malcolm Lee arrested on suspicious of DUI

Jayhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Malcolm Lee (Courtesy: KSNT)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas defensive lineman Malcolm Lee has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Kansas City Star reports that logs from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department show that Lee was released on bond shortly after his Saturday morning arrest near the football stadium. University football communications director Katy Lonergan said Monday afternoon that staff is aware of the situation and will “handle the situation according to our internal policies.”

Lee is a sophomore transfer from Iowa Western Community College, where he played in 12 games last season, recording 43 total tackles, five sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather