Kansas first Power 5 to play at Coastal Carolina

No. 17 Coastal Carolina will host to its first-ever Power Five opponent at home when it takes on Kansas on Friday night.
The Chanticleers will look to go 3-0 all-time against the Jayhawks after winning twice in Lawrence, Kansas the past previous two seasons.
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall looked sharp in the team’s opening 52-14 win over The Citadel.
He passed 262 yards, completing 16 of 19 passes with a touchdown. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean played in this stadium as North Texas’ quarterback when the Mean Green lost to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last December.