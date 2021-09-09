Kansas first Power 5 to play at Coastal Carolina

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Grayson McCall (10) during an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell sees a new challenge for his surprising Chanticleers this fall: staying as hungry at chasing success as they were during their landmark 2020 season. Coastal Carolina is ranked No. 22 in the preseason this year, are not alone in the AP Top 25 with Louisiana-Lafayette right behind them at No. 23. It’s the first time the league has had a pair of teams in the preseason rankings. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

No. 17 Coastal Carolina will host to its first-ever Power Five opponent at home when it takes on Kansas on Friday night.

The Chanticleers will look to go 3-0 all-time against the Jayhawks after winning twice in Lawrence, Kansas the past previous two seasons.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall looked sharp in the team’s opening 52-14 win over The Citadel.

He passed 262 yards, completing 16 of 19 passes with a touchdown. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean played in this stadium as North Texas’ quarterback when the Mean Green lost to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last December.