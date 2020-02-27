Kansas Football Announces Three-Year Series with Fresno State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike had a monster game in KU’s 64-61 win at No. 1 Baylor Feb. 22 and is reaping benefits for his efforts earning multiple weekly accolades Monday.

Nationally, on Monday Azubuike was named the March Madness Player of the Week and also the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week. The Delta, Nigeria, center also garnered the Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league, the conference office announced Monday. This is the third league player of the week honor for Azubuike this season as he claimed the accolade Jan. 27 and Feb. 10.