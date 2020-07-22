Kansas Football COVID-19 Testing Update

September 10, 2016: during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Ohio Bobcats played at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) – The following is a statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long regarding Kansas football COVID-19 testing.

“After testing 90 football student-athletes, staff and coaches this past Saturday, four of those tests returned with positive results for student-athletes. The four individuals are currently following isolation protocols established by our health care physicians and public health professionals. Based upon the recommendation of our physicians at Kansas Team Health, we will resume voluntary football activities beginning today.”