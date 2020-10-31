Hall, Purdy lead No. 23 Iowa State to 52-22 romp over Kansas

Kansas running back Velton Gardner (0) is forced out of bounds by Iowa State defensive back D.J. Miller Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Breece Hall matched a career-high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground and No. 23 Iowa State coasted to a 52-22 victory over winless Kansas.

Purdy finished with 239 yards passing and Kene Nwangwu also hit the end zone for the 4-2 Cyclones, who bounced back from a tough loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State by beating the Jayhawks for the sixth straight time.

The only bright spot for 0-6 Kansas came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Kenny Logan in the second half.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy passes to a teammate during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Iowa State defeated Kansas 52-22. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) gets past Kansas cornerback Kyle Mayberry (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (80) catches a pass while covered by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White IV, back, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment (4) catches a pass while covered by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (23) and defensive back Arnold Azunna (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

