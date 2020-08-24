Kansas football mourns the loss of Isi Holani

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas football family is mourning the loss of Tanikeni “Isi” Holani, who passed away on Saturday. He was 24 years old.
Holani played for the Jayhawks from 2016-18 as a defensive tackle, appearing in 17 games and registering 23 career tackles and 2.0 sacks. Holani spent his first two years at Reedley College and Riverside Community College, before becoming a Jayhawk in 2016.
Holani is a native of Kaumana, Hawaii and graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of General Studies in Liberal Arts and Sciences degree in 2018.
