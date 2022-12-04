LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football will be playing Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

The announcement came Sunday that the Jayhawks will be making its first bowl game appearance since the 2008 season.

The Liberty Bowl takes place in Memphis, with gameday scheduled for December 28, kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

Kansas finished 6-6 in the regular season and 3-6 in Big 12 play. The Razorbacks have a 6-6 record and finished 3-5 in the SEC.

The Liberty Bowl is annually played between an SEC and Big 12 team. Last season, Big 12 Texas Tech took down SEC Mississippi State 34-7.