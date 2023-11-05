LAWRENCE, Kan. — The culture has truly changed for Kansas Jayhawks football. They will have a winning season for the first time since 2008.

Kansas is also right in the thick of the Big 12 race after a 28-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

They scored on their first drive after a Devin Neal six-yard touchdown run. Kansas also opened up the second quarter strong, building a 14-0 lead after a Mello Dotson 50-yard pick-six.

It was Dotson’s second straight game with a pick-six. He was injured and left the game at the end of the first half.

Kansas opened up the second half how they started, with Neal finding paydirt again on a one-yard touchdown run to go up 21-3.

Iowa State inched closer in the second half, pulling within three points on a Rocco Becht two-yard touchdown run, making it 21-18 with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks made an emphatic response on their next possession, scoring a Jason Bean 80-yard dart to Lawrence Arnold with 7:51 left, going up 28-18 and essentially icing the game.

Bean finished 14/23 with 287 yards and one touchdown. Neal had 21 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Arnold led the receivers with three catches for 112 yards and a score.

The win puts Kansas at 7-2 on the season and 4-2 in the Big 12, sitting just one game behind Oklahoma and Texas.

They will host Texas Tech next Saturday.