Kansas, Indiana to meet in home-and-home basketball series next season

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two of college basketball’s blue bloods announced Tuesday they’ll meet on campus for two showdowns over the next couple of seasons.

The home-and-home series between Kansas and Indiana tips off Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 when the Jayhawks host the Hoosiers at Allen Fieldhouse.

“We haven’t played Indiana in Lawrence since the mid-1990s,” Jayhawks Head Coach Bill Self stated in a news release. “To be at Kansas and have Indiana on the schedule, two blue bloods going after it will certainly be a game that has a national interest.”

The Jayhawks will travel to Bloomington for the first time since 1994 and face Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The schools have accounted for 10 National Championships, with both winning five. Indiana won two of its NCAA titles by defeating Kansas in the 1940 and 1953 title games, with both matchups occurring in the historic Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jayhawks have won six of the last eight matchups dating back to Dec. 29, 1981.

In the last matchup in 2016, Indiana defeated Kansas 103-99 in overtime in the Armed Forces Classic in Honolulu.

Indiana leads the all-time series 8-6.

Jayhawks are currently 8-1 this season as Indiana is now 8-2, both winning their last games.

Series Breakdown