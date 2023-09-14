Kansas plays at Nevada on Saturday night. The Jayhawks are 2-0 after victories over Missouri State and Illinois. Nevada is 0-2 after losses to USC and Idaho.

Kansas is a four-touchdown favorite over the Wolf Pack. It is the first meeting between the teams.

Kansas will be short-handed because of suspensions for targeting and is battling some injury concerns.

A 3-0 start will be the Jayhawks second in a row, the first time they have put together such starts in consecutive years since 1991 and 1992.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Barring a major upset, Kansas will be able to run its nonconference record to 3-0 before entering Big 12 Conference play. If the Jayhawks live up to expectations and win big, that should set them up as serious contenders to make a bowl for the second year in a row. Nevada is trying to find something positive after losing 66-14 at No. 5 USC and 33-6 to FCS team Idaho.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas’ offensive line versus Nevada’s defensive front. The Jayhawks’ veteran line has allowed just one sack and keys a run game that has averaged 253.5 yards. It’s a lot to ask out of a Nevada defensive front that has allowed 6.3 yards per rush.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: QB Jalon Daniels completed 21 of 29 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 34-23 victory over Illinois. It was a great sign for the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year, who missed the season opener against Missouri State after dealing with back tightness in training camp.

Nevada: WR Jamaal Bell. He has been on the few bright spots for the Wolf Pack. Bell has 16 receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown through two games. That includes an impressive eight catches for 121 yards and a 77-yard TD against USC.