Kansas Jayhawks look to keep building, announce 2022 schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to continue building and growing in 2022.
After a 2 win season that saw victories over South Dakota and a huge upset win over Texas, the Jayhawks, led by head coach Lance Leipold, have their sights set on next season.
KU will open Big 12 play on the road on Sept. 10 against West Virginia in the middle of their non-conference schedule.
The following week on Sept. 17, they will travel to future-Big 12 opponent Houston.
The Jayhawks will travel to Manhattan for the last game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sunflower Showdown.
Kansas Football
- vs Tennessee State – September 3 – David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas
- at West Virginia – September 10 – Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
- at Houston – September 17 – TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas
- vs Duke – September 24 – David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas
- vs Iowa State – October 1 – David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas
- vs TCU – October 8 – David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas
- at Oklahoma – October 15 – Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- at Baylor – October 22 – McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
- vs Oklahoma State – November 5 – David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas
- at Texas Tech – November 12 – Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
- vs Texas – November 19 – David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas
- at Kansas State – November 26 – Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas