LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – The Big 12 Conference is expanding again. but this time, it has its sights set on Mexico.

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday it launched Big 12 Mexico.

With the announcement, the Big 12 Conference said the Kansas Jayhawks will play in Mexico City in December 2024. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will face Houston during the trip.

Big 12 baseball and women’s soccer will also play exhibitions in Mexico.

In addition, the Big 12 said it is exploring the option of establishing a football bowl game in Monterrey. The game would start in 2026. KU said it will be the first bowl game played in Mexico.

The Big 12 said while playing in Mexico, the conference will host a variety of community outreach programs and other partnerships. Plans include partnering with musicians and launching influencer marketing campaigns in the areas where the games are taking place.

This season Big 12 Mexico will work with ESPN Mexico and Fox Deportes to air select Big 12 football and basketball games in Spanish on those networks.

Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech are located less than 400 miles away from Mexico. The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University have campus extensions in Mexico.