KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — The University of Kansas Jayhawks baseball gives fans a glimpse of its special tribute to the Negro Leagues.

The Jayhawks face Texas Southern in the inaugural Buck O’Neil Classic Tuesday night. The two teams play at 6 p.m. at the home of the Kansas City Monarchs.

KU traded in its usual threads in exchange for uniforms designed after those worn by the Kansas City Monarchs when the team played in the Negro League. Texas Southern will also wear specially-designed uniforms for the game.

KU’s Baseball team showed off their uniforms Monday afternoon.

Tickets for the game are still available online. Adult admission is $10, while youth and senior citizens will cost $8. Season ticket holders will receive a ticket to the game as part of their season ticket package.

The game will also be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.