Kansas leans heavily on transfer help as Leipold era begins

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There is never a good time to make a coaching change in college football, but the downtrodden Kansas program was forced into perhaps the most inconvenient of all: a month after national signing day and just as spring practices began.

But new Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold made the most of the situation, bringing in 12 transfers from Division I schools to help with the rebuilding effort.

Six of them followed from Buffalo, and at nine in all could be on the field for Friday night’s opener against South Dakota at Memorial Stadium.

